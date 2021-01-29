Bengal BJP chief slams Mamata govt after state assembly passes resolutions against farm laws

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], January 29 (ANI): Slamming the West Bengal Government for passing a resolution against the new farm laws, state Bharatiya Janata Party chief Dilip Ghosh on Friday said the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) does not have 'knowledge' and 'manners'.



Interacting with the media, Ghosh said, "Mamata Banerjee had passed resolutions against the demonetisation and Citizenship Amendment Act. Did it make any difference? They (West Bengal Government) do not have anything to do and are limited to Vidhan Sabha. They do not have manners and knowledge. They seek Prime Minister's resignation while sitting here."

The West Bengal Assembly on Thursday passed a resolution against the three agricultural laws enacted by the Central Government.

Speaking at the state assembly, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee demanded the resignation of the Prime Minister.

"They (Central Government) should repeal the contentious farm laws or step down from their positions," said Banerjee.

West Bengal has become the seventh State/Union Territory after Punjab, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Kerala, Puducherry, and Delhi to pass a resolution against the new farm laws.

Farmers have been protesting at different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

