Bengal BJP leaders to protest at Delhi's Rajghat tomorrow

Speaking to ANI, West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh alleged that 175 party workers have been killed in the last five to seven years."Three years ago, we staged a similar protest at Rajghat. Now again, the BJP will hold protests at the district level across Bengal and at Rajghat. Our MPs from Bengal who are present in Delhi for the Parliament session will attend the protest at 11 am," he said.Several incidents of violence have been reported at various places in West Bengal after the declaration of the Assembly poll results on May 2.On the protest by the Trinamool Congress over snooping issue using Pegasus software, he said:"They did such protests several times just to get media coverage. There is no basis for this. Our leader Ravi Shankar Prasad has already clarified on this. I have nothing to comment."Asked about the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's visit to Delhi, Ghosh said: "Before 19th Lok Sabha, she held a big rally by calling all parties in Kolkata. What was the result? They lost their 12 seats in the Lok Sabha elections. Her party is on the verge of collapse. She dreamt to become the Prime Minister and lead the country. That did not happen. Their presence is shrinking even in states like Tripura and Assam."The Bengal BJP chief said that violence and corruption are rampant in the state and alleged that the Mamata Banerjee government has failed in her governance."Violence and corruption are rampant in Bengal and the state government has failed. There is infighting in the TMC and she is coming to Delhi to divert the attention of the people and get media coverage," he said.Trinamool Congress won 213 seats in the West Bengal assembly elections held in April-May. The Bharatiya Janata Party garnered 77 seats in the 294-seat state assembly.Responding to a question on 'Shaheed Diwas' being observed by the TMC on July 21, Ghosh said: "This is just for hype. They are involved in unsuccessful efforts to become an alternative to Modi ji. Their organisation is weak and she is running an unsuccessful government.TMC observes July 21 to commemorate the police firing at a rally in 1993 in Kolkata during a rally organised by the State Youth Congress under the leadership of Mamata Banerjee, in which 13 people lost their lives.Taking a jibe at Banerjee who lost the Assembly elections in Nandigram against Suvendu Adhikari, Ghosh said: She and two ministers are not even MLAs. Now if the chief of the government loses the election then it means people do not trust her." (ANI)