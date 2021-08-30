Bengal BJP MLA joins Trinamool

Taking the Trinamool flag from state Education Minister Bratya Basu at a function here on Monday, Tanmoy Ghosh, the MLA from Bishnupir in Bankura district, accused the BJP of "indulging in vindictive politics".

Speaking to reporters, Ghosh claimed that the BJP was also attempting to trigger chaos among the people of West Bengal, because of which he rejoined the ruling party.

"I urge all to join the Trinamool for the welfare of West Bengal. There is a need to strengthen the hands of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee," he said.

Ghosh had switched over to the BJP from the Trinamool in March, days ahead of the state elections. Earlier, he was the Trinamool Youth President of Bishnupur town in Bankura and also a councillor of the local civic body.

Basu said: "We will fight the BJP politically. It is also trying to belittle the people of West Bengal."

He also said many BJP leaders are in touch with the party. "We appeal to all to join the TMC but the final decision will be taken by the party leadership," he added.

Basu also said: "When Mamata Banerjee steps in Tripura, there will be a tsunami. BJP leaders of that state are pretty aware of this."

"Tripura under BJP has been transformed into a valley of fear," he alleged.

--IANS

saibal/vd