Bengal BJP MLA Krishna Kalyani steps down from party

However, Kalyani did not resign from the legislative Assembly, nor did he say anything about joining any other party.

Kolkata, Oct 1 (IANS) A day after Bengal BJP show-caused the party's MLA from Raiganj, Krishna Kalyani, for speaking against the party's Raiganj MP and former Union minister Debasree Chaudhuri, Kalyani resigned from the party on Friday.

Terming Raiganj MP Debasree Chowdhury as a traitor, the BJP MLA said, "I have come here to give service to the people. I cannot work with people who are more interested in other things and so I resigned. More specifically, I resigned because of Debasree Chowdhury. She has back-stabbed me. I cannot work with people like her."

When asked about Kalyani's allegations, Chowdhury said, "I never had a word with him. We have had no quarrel, but for the last few days he has been engaged in all sorts of anti-party activities. He has also spoken against me, the reason for which is best known to him. In this condition, the party has asked for an explanation."

State BJP President Sukanta Majumdar said, "Kalyani was show-caused because he was making statements that were not good for the image of the party. Without replying, he preferred to resign. It is his personal choice, but I believe dialogue could solve all the problems. He should have spoken with the party leaders before resigning."

BJP Leader of the Opposition in the state Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, said, "He was supposed to answer the show-cause notice, but he resigned. If he is a man with a backbone, why didn't he resign from being an MLA? He should resign first, else he will face action. His condition will be the same as Mukul Roy. We will fight till the end," Adhikari said.

However, Trinamool Congress MP Sougata Roy said, "There are more in the queue. The film is yet not over. No right-thinking people can stay with them (BJP)."

Kalyani is the fifth MLA after Mukul Roy to leave the party after the Assembly election results were declared earlier this year.

Kalyani, however, didn't divulge the details of his future plan of action, but sources said that he is likely to join the Trinamool.

--IANS

sbg/arm