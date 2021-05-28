Bengal Chief Secretary called for Central deputation

New Delhi, May 28 (IANS) Hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited West Bengal on Friday to take stock of the Cyclone 'Yaas' damage, state Chief Secretary Alapan Bandhopadhyay was directed to report to the Centre.

Bandhopadhyay's abrupt transfer has been connected to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and his skipping a review meeting chaired by Prime Minister Modi where Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar was also present.