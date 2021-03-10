Bengal CM 'injured' in Nandigram

Nandigram (West Bengal), March 10 (IANS) Hours after she filed her nomination from here in Purba Medinipur district on Wednesday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee told the media she was "injured in an attack" while campaigning.

Banerjee alleged that four-five men manhandled her in Barolia here and she suffered an injury in her leg after being pushed. She also complained of chest pain. She was scheduled to return to Kolkata on Thursday. However, following the incident, the Trinamool supremo was rushed back to the state capital.