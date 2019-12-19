Bengal Governor calls for stopping anti-CAA agitation

Kolkata, Dec 19 (IANS) With the Supreme Court not giving any stay on the Citizenship (Amenendment) Act 2019, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday appealed to the people to stop the agitation in the interest of peace.

The Governor made the appeal through a Twitter post, in which he also tagged Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

"@MamataOfficial. Now that the Supreme Court is seized of challenge to validity of Citizenship (Amenendment) Act 2019 and has granted no stay, I appeal all to give up agitational path in the interest of peace so that normalcy returns and suffering of people is contained," Dhankar said in the tweet.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday said there would be no stay on the Citizenship Amendment Act and fixed January 22 as the date to conduct hearing on nearly 60 petitions challenging the Act. ssp/vd