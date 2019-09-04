Bengal Governor discusses law and order with DGP

The Governor had summoned the DGP on Monday, against the backdrop of the violence in Bhatpara area of North 24 Parganas district in which BJP MP from Barrackpore Arjun Singh sustained a head injury.

"DG Virendra briefed the Governor on the law and order situation in Bhatpara, 24 PGS (North) and the state in general. The meeting between the two lasted for one hour," a Raj Bhavan press release said.

The was the first instance of Dhankar summoning any senior government official after taking over.

Dhankar had on Monday visited Singh at a private hospital here and said he was worried over his condition and expressed pain over the violence in the state targeting teachers, doctors, lawyers and journalists. Singh, admitted to the hospital on Sunday after he was allegedly cane charged by the police at Shyamnnagar in North 24 Parganas district, was released during the day. He has alleged that he was hit with a cane on his head by Barrackpore Commissioner of Police Manoj Verma while protesting along with his party workers against Trinamool workers who had vandalised his car. Denying the charge, the state police in a statement said he got the head injury "from a brick thrown by his supporters" and accused the MP of provoking the BJP workers to attack them.