Bengal Governor meets Amit Shah, President Kovind

Dhankhar also met President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday morning, but none of them said what was discussed during the meeting.

Kolkata, June 17 (IANS) West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, who is on a two-day visit to Delhi, met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday evening and is expected to have briefed him about the ‘deteriorating law-and-order situation in the state.

"WB Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar along with Smt Sudesh Dhankhar made a courtesy call to President of India Hon'ble Shri Ram Nath Kovind and First Lady Smt Savita Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhawan @rashtrapatibhvn today at 11.30 am," Dhankhar's office tweeted on Thursday morning.

Dhankhar, however, maintained that his visit to the President was a courtesy call.

Later, Dhankhar met Home Minister Shah. "The Governor of West Bengal, Shri @jdhankhar1 met Union Home Minister Shri @AmitShah," tweeted the Home Minister's office along with a picture of both Dhankhar and Shah.

This was the first meeting between Dhankhar and Shah after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee retained power in West Bengal following the Trinamool Congress' landslide victory in the Assembly polls.

Dhankhar's meetings with the President and Shah assume significance because it was expected that the West Bengal Governor, who has been vocal on the ‘deteriorating' law-and-order situation in the state, would brief them about the state government's ‘silence' on the issue.

Dhankhar had visited several parts of the violence hit state after the announcement of election results on May 2 and had spoken to the people.

"The entire details of his experience in the violence affected state have been given in a report," a source close to the Governor said, adding that Dhankhar is likely to submit the report in Delhi.

It is also likely that Dhankhar in his report has indicated that in the last four cabinet meetings after Banerjee came to power for the third time, no mention has been made about the ‘violence' and ‘deteriorating' law and order situation in Bengal.

A day before his departure from Kolkata, a delegation of BJP MLAs had petitioned him on the alleged deterioration of law and order in the state.

Dhankhar also wrote a letter to the Chief Minister, accusing her of being silent over the post-poll violence in the state and for not taking steps to rehabilitate the suffering people.

He shared the letter on Twitter, a move that was criticised by the state home department, which called it "violative of all established norms".

