Bengal Governor raises concern over post-poll violence, summons top police officials

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 3 (ANI): In wake of rising post-poll incidents of arson, looting and violence in West Bengal, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday summoned the state Director of General Police (DGP) and Kolkata Police Commissioner to discuss the law and order situation.



"DGP, West Bengal and Kolkata Police Commissioner summoned by me in the wake of continually rising post-poll incidents of arson, looting and violence as also killings in the State were indicated of alarming scenario. Called upon them to take all steps to restore law and order," tweeted the Governor's office.

The Governor further said it is sad that nine persons have lost their lives and many injured in post-poll political violence.

"Sad also to gather that nine persons have lost their lives and many injured in post-poll political violence. Such political violence and lawlessness cannot be overlooked as this taints the essence of the democratic fabric. Call upon people to maintain calm and peace and promote harmony," he said.

Violence was reported from Sitalkuchi in Cooch Behar on Monday. BJP's party office was vandalised in Nandigram.

On Sunday evening, mediapersons were assaulted by unknown miscreants in Haldia.

Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress won 213 seats in the just concluded West Bengal assembly elections. The Bharatiya Janata Party garnered 77 seats in the 294-seat state assembly. However, elections for two seats in Murshidabad are postponed due to the demise of candidates due to COVID. (ANI)

