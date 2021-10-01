Bengal govt extends Covid curbs till Oct 30

However, in view of the Durga Puja celebrations, restriction on movement of people between 11 pm and 5 am has been relaxed between October 10 and October 20.

Kolkata, Oct 1 (IANS) Considering the threat of a possible third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, the West Bengal government on Thursday extended the Covid restrictions and night curfew till October 30.

All outdoor activities, including movement of people and vehicles, shall continue to be strictly prohibited between 11 pm and 5 am, except for health services, law and order, essential services and other emergency purposes.

However, in view of the ensuing festive period, the said restriction will be relaxed between October 10 and October 20, the order said.

The lifting of restrictions during Durga Puja is subject to an order from the Calcutta High Court. A PIL was filed in the high court on Thursday urging it to reissue its October 19 order related to curbs on Durga Puja this year.

Howrah resident Ajay Kumar Dey moved the PIL. The HC is likely to hear it when it appears on its list.

Last year, the court had urged people to take virtual tours of pandals and had declined to entertain a government plea for a "stay of operation" on the order.

"The Covid situation is better this time and we hope that people will get some liberty to enjoy during the Durga Puja. The state government will make all arrangements to ensure that the Covid guidelines are strictly followed. The organisers will also be instructed to maintain the Covid protocols," a senior state government official said.

