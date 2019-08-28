Bengal Guv calls on former CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharya

Dhankar reached Bhattacharya's residence in south Kolkata's Palm Avenue area at around 4.30 p.m. with his wife and stayed there for about an hour.

"I came here to pay my regards to a man for whom I have enormous respect. I know of him for a long time. I wish him good health and speedy recovery," Dhankar said after meeting the veteran communist leader.

He said Bhattacharya's daughter Suchetana Bhattacharya played a key role in arranging the meeting.

Dhankar said there was no political discussions between the two, terming his visit a "courtesy call".

"When you call on someone, there can be no politics," he said. "As a Governor, as a person and as a thinking human being, I feel extremely satisfied. Meeting him was inspirational," he said.