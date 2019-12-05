Bengal Guv finds assembly gate meant for his entry locked

Kolkata, Dec 5 (IANS) West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday expressed his annoyance when he drove to the state assembly for a pre-announced visit, but found the gate meant for his entry locked.

After standing for some time before the locked gates that is customarily opened when the state governor visits the assembly during his addresses to the house or other special occasions, Dhankhar walked into the assembly through another gate.

The governor's visit comes in the wake of Speaker Biman Banerjee's unprecedented action on Tuesday adjourning the House for two days saying bills scheduled to be placed before the members were yet to get the green signal from Dhankhar.

In a hard-hitting response soon after the Speaker's announced, the Raj Bhavan denied any delay and said the pending bills were on account of "lack of input or response" from the respective departments. The Governor had then informed the Speaker that he would visit the assembly on Thursday. ssp/in