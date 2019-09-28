Bengal in grip of jungle raj, state terrorism: Nadda

"There is jungle raj in West Bengal. It is state terrorism. Democracy is not being allowed to function," Nadda said after performing the Hindu ritual of tarpan - offering of prayers to the departed - for party workers killed in political violence in the state recently.

He alleged that those opposed to the ruling Trinamool Congress' ideology were being killed. "Every day, there is physical liquidation of people who have faith in a different political ideology," he told reporters on the banks of the Hooghly river in north Kolkata's Bagbazar.

Nadda also accused the police of being "mute spectators". "The protector has become the predator. Those who are supposed to be protectors have taken on the job of predators," he said. The BJP veteran said the situation was proof that the ground was slipping from under the feet of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. "Violence begins when development ends. Mamata cannot show any development to the people... she has to go," he said. Wishing peace to the souls of the political workers of his party killed in violence, he prayed to god for strength to fight the battle for restoring democracy in the state.