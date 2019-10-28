Bengal Intellectual Society delegation meets Governor regarding 'rule of law' in state

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Oct 28 (ANI): A seven-member delegation from the Bengal Intellectual Society called on Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday and raised the issue of human rights and rule of law in the state.

According to a statement, the delegation apprised the Governor that "most inhuman, brutal killing of Bondhu Gopal Pal, his pregnant wife and child, had taken place and the investigation has not been fair."



The delegation was led by the Bengal Intellectual Society's president Prof Radharaman Chakraborty and General Secretary Agnimitra Paul, read the statement issued from the Raj Bhavan.

Besides them, the delegation also comprised Arabinda Sen, Sanghamitra Pundit, Anupam Shukla, Ashmita Choudhury and Jeetendra Kumar Rampuria.

The investigation conducted so far, as per the public domain, is a cover-up, added the statement.

The delegation urged Dhankhar that in such a situation, to unravel the truth of this most heinous crime, impartial, independent investigation is called for.

The delegation also highlighted that the arrest effected on October 18 of journalist Sanmoy Bandhopadhyay also raises issues of gross violation of fundamental rights, rights of media and muzzling of media.

According to the delegation, his arrest is indicative of a serious threat on the right of expression and freedom of the press. (ANI)

