Bengal Law Minister Moloy Ghatak quizzed by ED in Delhi

Kolkata, Oct 28 (IANS) West Bengal Law Minister Moloy Ghatak who earlier skipped two interrogations regarding his alleged involvement in the multi crore coal smuggling case appeared before the Enforcement Directorate on Thursday in Delhi. Ghatak was interrogated by the probe agency for over more than four hours.

Though Ghatak was unavailable for comments but sources close to the law minister confirmed that Ghatak went to ED, Delhi office on Thursday at 11.30 a.m. and he was handed over a questionnaire concerning his connection in the case. ED officials said that he was asked to write all the replies in his own hand.

The ED officials wanted to know that being the MLA of the constituency, whether he was aware of the coal-smuggling going on there and if he was aware whether he had taken any steps or informed the police or higher authorities regarding this.

The ED officials admitted that Ghatak's name cropped up during interrogation of several accused in this case and there was also allegation about financial transactions. Ghatak was also asked regarding this.

Earlier Ghatak skipped two interrogations and had even asked the ED officials to come to Kolkata and interrogate him. He was last summoned on September 13 when the minister in a mail sent to ED office had said that as there were bypolls in the state, he was preoccupied with the election work and he will not be able to appear before the probe agency.

Earlier he was asked to appear before the agency on September 2 when he avoided the interrogation citing health issues. At that time the Minister also said that as he is stationed in Kolkata and ED has an office in the city, the officers can come down to Kolkata and record his statement. The minister also said that he was ready to cooperate with the probe agency to the best of his knowledge.

The case, under criminal sections of the (PMLA), was filed by the ED after studying a November, 2020 FIR of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) that alleged a multi-crore coal pilferage scam related to the Eastern Coalfields Ltd mines in the state's Kunustoria and Kajora areas in and around Asansol. Local state operative Anup Majhi alias Lala is alleged to be the prime suspect in the case.

The ED had earlier claimed that Ghatak was a beneficiary of funds obtained from this illegal trade. According to ED sources, the investigators have spoken to more than one person in this connection, collected information and recorded their statements. The name of Ghatak has come up on several occasions during these interrogations. Apart from the ED, the CBI is also investigating the coal scam.

--IANS

sbg/skp/