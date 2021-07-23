Bengal may get its first woman DGP

Sahoo presently posted as DG-Communication of West Bengal, though, doesn't have much experience in handling law-and-order situation but has specialisation in the intelligence network and her clean image might keep her ahead of her peers.

If selected, the state will see the rare combination of a woman DGP working under a woman chief minister.

Suman Bala Sahoo -- a 1987-batch woman IPS officer is being considered to be one of the front-runners for the top post in the state police.

Sahoo, who spent a considerable part of her career in the detective department of Kolkata Police and CID and was responsible for the security of the VVIPs has fair knowledge about Kolkata and West Bengal.

Though the state has already sent a list of 11 candidates, sources close to the chief minister suspect that after the Alapan Bandophayay incident, the posting of DGP might also take a political turn.

Ideally, since the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) under PMO is the appointing authority of IPS and IAS officers, the PMO's sanction is required to appoint a person as the DGP of any state.

Traditionally, union governments accept the name forwarded by chief ministers but this time the central government has engaged the UPSC to do a credibility check of the officers before appointing anyone for the top post.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee who is supposed to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi on July 28 during her three-day visit to the national capital is likely to raise the issue of the appointment of the DGP.

"Though the state will strongly back its preferences but the issue might take a political turn," a senior official at the state secretariat said.

The list of 11 officers sent by the state is enough to understand the problem. The state list includes Manoj Malviya -- a 1986 batch officer and presently posted as DG (Organisation) as the first choice. An exceptional officer with a track record of central deputation at the CBI and the CAPF (Central Armed Police Force). Malaviya has all the qualifications to become the DGP but the UPSC might raise various corruption allegations during his tenure as the Chief of the Bureau of Civil Aviation. This might go against him as UPSC order mandates professional integrity.

The second on the list is Kuldiep Singh, who is currently DG (CRPF) and it is unlikely that the Centre would release Singh to become the state police chief of Bengal.

The next in line is current joint secretary at cabinet secretariat, Sashi Bhusan Singh Tomar, who may also not be picked up. Naturally Sahoo who is the fourth name in the list might have a chance to become the DGP of the state.

The state government might even think of P. Nirajnayan who figures fifth in the list. During the recently concluded assembly polls Nirajnayan was made the DGP in place of Virendra but after Trinamool Congress came to power Virendra was reinstated and Nirajnayan was sent to the Fire Department as DG. Considered to be a smart officer and having a good relation with the state government, Mamata Banerjee might even think of reinstating Nirajnayan.

The list also includes the names of those who are going to retire this year. Gangeswar Singh, a 1988-batch officer, is also being talked about for the top post but he is supposed to retire this year which might go against him. The list has several names who are in additional-director general ranks, and are yet to get a promotion.

