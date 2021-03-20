Bengal mei is baar BJP sarkar, says PM Modi

He further stated that a BJP government is essential for the prosperity of the state, adding that around 130 party workers lost their lives in the struggle to work for the bright future of the state.Addressing a public rally in West Bengal's Kharagapur, PM Modi said, "It's my honour that you have come to bless BJP in such huge numbers, this clearly suggests "Bengal mei iss baar BJP sarkar". A BJP govt is essential for a prosperous future of Bengal. 130 karyakartas from Bengal have laid down their lives in this struggle."Lauding West Bengal BJP President Dilip Ghosh, the Prime Minister said despite several attacks and attempts to kill him, Ghosh continues to work for the bright future of West Bengal."I am proud that my party has a president like Dilip Ghosh. There were many attacks on him, attempts were made to kill him. But he started taking the vow of the bright future of Bengal and today he is spreading new energy in the entire state," said PM Modi.Comparing the situation of West Bengal with the recent outage of services of WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the Congress, Left and the Trinamool Congress (TMC) blocked the development of West Bengal for 55 years."Yesterday WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook were down for 50-55 minutes, everybody got worried. But in Bengal, development and dreams have been down for 50-55 years. First, it was Congress, then Left, and now TMC, who have blocked the state's development."He further assured the people of West Bengal that the BJP government will bring real change in the state and requested the people to give the party a chance "to overcome the 70 years of destruction done by the Congress, Left and the TMC"."To strengthen Indian railways, the people of Kharagpur have given a lot. I want to assure you of Asol Poriborton (real change). You have seen Congress, Left and now TMC broke your dreams. Give us five years, we will overcome 70 years of destruction. We will work for you till death. Give us an opportunity to serve," PM Modi said.Terming the BJP as "Bengal's true party", PM Modi said West Bengal is the birthplace of Jana Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mukherjee."I told in brigade ground that we owe so much to Bengal, it's the birthplace of the Founder of Jana Sangh Syama Prasad Mukherjee. So if there is any true Bengal's party, it is the BJP," the PM remarked.He further stated that a BJP government both at the Centre and state acts as a double engine government to serve the people.PM Modi said, "In states that have BJP government, the Centre and state are working as double engine government to serve people. We are working with mantra of sabka saath, vikas and vishwaas."He further promised the establishment of cold storage, benefits to potato growers, agriculture reforms, provision of irrigation and drinking water facilities, improvement in health infrastructure and protection of tribal culture and language."In this region of jungle mahal, agriculture will be reformed, cold storage will be put, potato growers will benefit, irrigation facilities will be given, will improve health infrastructure, give drinking water to every household. We will protect tribal culture and language," said the Prime Minister.Terming Kharagpur as mini-India, PM Modi said the diversity of India and the strength of different languages and dialects are visible here.PM Modi said, "This region of Kharagpur gives a glimpse of mini India. The diversity of India, the strength of different languages and dialects are seen here. Such a long railway platform of Kharagpur, India's first IIT, add to the pride of this land."The Prime Minister noted that the land of West Bengal has given freedom fighters like Shaheed Khudiram Bose, Birendranath Sasmal, Nirmal Jibon Ghosh, adding that the Santhal movement gave unparalleled impetus to the freedom struggle."Chandramukhi Basu and Kadambini Ganguly have shown the talents this land has. Swaroopa Hajra is the epitome of women empowerment. I pay my obeisance to this land," he added.Elections to the 294-member West Bengal Assembly will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)