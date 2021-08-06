Bengal MLA seeks probe into unauthorised vaccination camp at TMC office

Bhangar (West Bengal) [India], August 6 (ANI): Bhangar MLA from Indian Secular Front (ISF), Nawsad Siddique on Thursday wrote to the Inspector in charge of Bhangar Police Station on South 24 Parganas district wherein he complained about an unauthorised vaccination camp at a local Trinamool Congress office and sought an immediate inquiry into it.



"Of late, I came to know about a vaccination camp at the local Trinamool Congress party office at Kharamba of Narayanpur Anchal, under Bhangar Block I. This is completely out of the regulation of the Health Department and is unauthorized", read the letter by Nawsad Siddique.

Nawsad Siddique sought help from police to initiate a higher investigation against all involving persons including the local party leader who conducted this unauthorized camp. "COVID-19 vaccination programme is not a concern to any party or a person for that matter. I am expecting you to take action as soon as possible.", he said in the letter.

This development comes as the state is reeling under an alleged fake vaccine scam. Earlier on June 25, an SIT was formed by the police to investigate the matter after TMC MP Mimi Chakraborty was duped in the fake vaccination drive.

Trinamool Congress MP Mimi Chakraborty had claimed to have been duped by a man who posed as an IAS officer and requested the actor-turned-politician to be present at a COVID-19 vaccination drive organised by him in West Bengal's capital city Kolkata.

The TMC MP said she had attended the drive and even got herself vaccinated there to encourage people to take the COVID-19 vaccinations to contain the spread of the virus.

Based on a complaint by Chakraborty the Kolkata Police has also arrested a man identified as Debanjan Dev who had approached Chakraborty posing as an IAS officer.

"He said that he was running a special drive for transgenders and specially-abled persons and requested my presence," the MP said.

"I took Covishield vaccine at the camp to motivate people for taking jabs. But I never received a confirmation message from Co-WIN," she said.

Mimi lodged a complaint with Kolkata Police and the accused was arrested.

The Calcutta High Court on June 30 asked the West Bengal government to file an affidavit by Friday in the case related to COVID-19 vaccine fraud. (ANI)

