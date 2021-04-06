Bengal polls: BJP accuses TMC of barring people from casting votes in South 24 Parganas

South 24 Parganas (West Bengal) [India], April 6 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Diamond Harbour, Dipak Haldar, has accused TMC workers of stopping people from casting votes in the third phase of West Bengal assembly polls on Tuesday.



"TMC goons are not allowing people to cast their votes at booth number 180 and 143 Dagira Baduldanga. I have complained to the Election Commission officials," Haldar told ANI.

Meanwhile, the ruling TMC has nullified all allegations levelled by the BJP.

Speaking to ANI, TMC MLA Saokat Molla said, "All allegations (by BJP) are false. When a party weakens, it gives baseless statements. It is they who promote hooliganism. They bring money and people from outside. Whatever they say is a lie. Voters in South 24 Parganas is with TMC and Mamata Banerjee."

"I had received information that ISF workers were hurling bombs at a polling booth in Satsa. I have informed the police and complained to the EC. I will go to that polling booth," added Molla.

In Diamond Harbour, Dipak Haldar is taking on TMC's Pannalal Halder and CPI(M)'s Pratik Ur Rahman. In canning Purba, there is a contest between sitting TMC MLA Saokat Molla, BJP's Kalipada Naskar and ISF's Gazi Sahabuddin Siraj.

Polling for the first two phases of the West Bengal elections were held on March 27 and April 1 respectively. The fourth phase of polling will take place on April 10. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)