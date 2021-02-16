Bengal polls: Cong to hold seat sharing talks with Left

New Delhi/Kolkata, Feb 16 (IANS) The Congress will hold seat sharing talks with the Left parties on Tuesday, ahead of the West Bengal Assembly polls.

Sources said it is likely that an agreement will be reached on Tuesday about the number of seats to be contested by each side.

The Congress and Left had missed the earlier seat sharing deadline, which was January 31. The party is now pressing its state unit to finalise the seat sharing agreement so that the preparations for the election could be started immediately.