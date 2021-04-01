Bengal polls: Media personnel vehicle vandalised, Suvendu Adhikari blames Pakistanis

Nandigram (West Bengal) [India], April 1 (ANI): A vehicle belonging to media personnel was attacked near booth number 170 in Kamalpur, Nandigram on Thursday, as polling for the second phase of West Bengal Assembly elections was underway.



Following the incident, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Suvendu Adhikari remarked that "this is the work of Pakistanis".

"I have informed the police and the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) about the incident. All of this is the work of Pakistanis. 'Jay Bangla' is a slogan from Bangladesh. There are like some voters in the booth who belong to a specific community, whom I won't name," he said.

He also said that everyone should know about the "jungle raj" in the state.

"This is a 'jungle raj'. Media is the pillar of our Constitution. This should be witnessed by everyone, there are still six phases left for Bengal elections and look at what they are doing. I suggest that legal action should be taken," he said.

Voting for the second phase of the West Bengal Assembly election began at 7 am on Thursday.

A total of 30 Assembly constituencies from the districts of South 24 Parganas, Bankura, Paschim Medinipur and Purba Medinipur are heading in to vote in the second phase.

Out of the 171 candidates in the fray, 152 are men and the remaining are women. It means only 11 per cent of the candidates are women.

Among these candidates, two are undoubtedly the most prominent figures, that is, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her former ministerial colleague Suvendu Adhikari, who had joined the BJP in December last year. (ANI)