Bengal polls: TMC writes letter to EC alleging booth capturing in Purba Medinipur

Purba Medinipur (West Bengal) [India], April 1 (ANI): Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Derek O'Brien submitted a complaint to the Election Commission (EC) alleging booth capturing in Purba Medinipur during the second phase of West Bengal Assembly elections.



O'Brien alleged that booth capturing in polling station numbers 6, 7, 49, 27, 162, 21, 26, 13, 262, 256, 163, and 30 were taking place.

"Huge mob of BJP workers have entered booth numbers 6, 7, 49, 27, 162, 21, 26, 13, 262, 256, 163 and 30. BJP workers attempting to take control of EVM and rigging the booth," he wrote.

BJP workers earlier alleged that the police are not letting a fair election to take place and enabling TMC people to capture the booths.

TMC party workers also accused BJP's candidate from Debra, Bharati Ghosh of influencing the electorate by visiting the polling booths.

A total of 30 Assembly constituencies from the districts of South 24 Parganas, Bankura, Paschim Medinipur and Purba Medinipur are heading in to vote in the second phase.

Out of the 171 candidates in the fray, 152 are men and the remaining are women. It means only 11 per cent of the candidates are women.

Among these candidates, two are undoubtedly the most prominent figures, that is, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her former ministerial colleague Suvendu Adhikari, who had joined the BJP in December last year. (ANI)

