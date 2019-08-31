Bengal remembers Rituparno Ghosh

He won more than 12 National Film Awards in India and accolades at international film festivals.

"This date, synonymous with him, forever," National award-winning director Atanu Ghosh of 'Mayurakshi' fame wrote on Twitter.

Bengali superstar Prosenjit Chatterjee who had worked with the eminent filmmaker in films like 'Dosar' and 'Chokher Bali' penned an emotional note in his memory. "I miss you everyday. Your innumerable memories are still present in my residence. On your birthday, I am missing you a lot. Take care Ritu," Chatterjee wrote in Bengali.

Actress Rituparna Sengputa also shared a very cordial relation with the friendly director. Sharing a line of a popular song on Lord Krishna, Sengupta wrote: "Bonomali tumi poro jonome hoyo Radha...Happy Birthday Rituda"(Krishna, in your next birth, come as Radhaa). Ghosh was one of the few celebrities to courageously reveal his sexual orientation and became an LGBT icon. Prasing Ghosh for his immortal works, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wrote, "Rituparno (Ghosh) is no longer with us. But his works will be immortal. Today is his birth anniversary. We miss you, Ritu". Born on August 31,1963, Rituparno Ghosh passed away on May 30, 2013.