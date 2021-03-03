Bengali actor Sayantika Banerjee joins TMC ahead of West Bengal Assembly polls

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], March 3 (ANI): Bengali actor Sayantika Banerjee on Wednesday joined the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), ahead of Assembly elections in West Bengal.



She joined the TMC in presence of party leader and West Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee and other leaders.

Sayantika Banerjee said, "I was with Didi for the past 10 years but today I officially joined TMC. I request the people of Bengal to be with us and Didi. We know Bangla wants Bengali."

Earlier on Tuesday, Bengali actor Srabanti Chatterjee joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Kolkata. Bengali actor Yash Dasgupta has also joined BJP along with several other Tollywood actors including Papiya Adhikari and Mallika Banerjee.

West Bengal Assembly elections will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

West Bengal is likely to witness a triangular contest this time with TMC, Congress-Left alliance and the BJP in the fray. (ANI)

