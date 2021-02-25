Bengali film actress Payel Sarkar joins BJP

Kolkata, Feb 25 (IANS) Star wars continue in poll-bound West Bengal as the Mamata Banerjee-led ruling Trinamool Congress and its arch rival Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are busy roping in film stars and actors in their respective political folds ahead of the forthcoming state Assembly elections.

Kolkata's Tollywood actress Payel Sarkar on Thursday joined BJP in the presence of party's state unit president Dilip Ghosh and other senior leaders.