Bengal's Kothari brothers sacrificed lives for Ram temple in Ayodhya: Yogi in Nandigram

Nandigram (West Bengal) [India], March 25 (ANI): Connecting the Ram Janmabhoomi temple movement with West Bengal ahead of the state assembly polls, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday exhorted the voters of the state to remember the sacrifice of Kothari brothers who had lost their lives while agitating for the holy site in Ayodhya.



As the crowd erupted with chants of Jai Shri Ram here in Nandigram, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister questioned, "Didi opposes Ram. She asked not to raise these slogans. Do you agree with Mamata didi? "

"Kothari brothers sacrificed their lives for Ram temple movement of Ayodhya. A 'smarak' (memorial) of their sacrifice is still in Ayodhya. Their dream of having Ram Temple is being fulfilled by PM Narendra Modi," he said.

Kothari brothers -- Ram and Sharad -- were reportedly shot by the police in 1990 when they climbed atop the disputed structure in Ayodhya and unfurled a saffron flag.

While maintaining that Lord Ram is intrinsic to every Indian, Adityanath said every Indian feels proud in having association with Lord Ram apart from Mamata.

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister thanked Bengalis for donating handsomely for the Ram Temple construction.

Taking a dig at the West Bengal Chief Minister, Adityanath said, "Didi has no concerns for building IITs and IIMs. All she is concerned about is how to ban Jai Shree Ram."

He also attacked the Trinamool Congress chief for putting restrictions on Durga Puja.

"Maa Kalibari is the identity of Bengal and we all pray to her. Two years ago, Durga puja was banned in Bengal and then Bengal's court asked why can't it be permitted," asked Adityanath while stating that despite 24 crore population, Uttar Pradesh hadn't restricted any festival and that she is only concerned about how to shelter infiltrators.

"She hasn't even banned cow slaughter as she fears that her vote bank will slip away if she does this," added Adityanath.

Elections to the 294-member West Bengal assembly will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)