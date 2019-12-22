Bengaluru: 13 newly-elected MLAs take oath of office in Karnataka

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Dec 22 (ANI): Among the 15 candidates elected in the bye-elections to the state assembly, 13 were sworn in as MLAs on Sunday.

Thirteen members, including 12 from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) were sworn-in as lawmakers today in the presence of Karnataka Assembly speaker Vishweshwara Hegade Kageri.The new members are - Mahesh Eranagowda Kumatalli from Athani Vidhan Sabha constituency, Shrimant Balasahab Patil of Kagawada constituency, Ramesh Lakshmana Rao of Gokak constituency, Jallakuyar Rao of Shirlabhavaru.Anand Singh, Dr K. Sudhakar, BA Basavaraja, ST Somashekhar, K Gopalya, Sharat Kumar Bachchegowda and MC Narayana Gowda were also sworn-in as legislators.B A Basavaraja and ST Somashekhar took oath in the name of truth and loyalty, B Patil in the name of Jagjyothi Basaveshwara and the remaining ten members took oath in the name of the Lord.Several dignitaries, including Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, Revenue Minister R Ashok, Home Minister Basavaraja Bommai, Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar and Excise Minister H Nagesh were also present at the ceremony. (ANI)