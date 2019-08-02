Bengaluru: Bhaskar Rao appointed as ADGP and Commissioner of Police

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Aug 2 (ANI): In a major reshuffle of IPS officers in Karnataka, Bhaskar Rao has been appointed as the Additional General of Police (ADGP) and Commissioner of Bengaluru city Police here on Friday.

"Bhaskar Rao, Karnataka cadre IPS officer of batch 1990, is transferred with immediate effected and posted until further orders as ADGP and Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru City vice Alok Kumar, IPS transferred," read the order.



The Karnataka government also transferred Bengaluru City Police Commissioner and Additional Director General of Police Alok Kumar and posted as Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) of Karnataka State Reserve Police, Bengaluru. (ANI)

