Bengaluru: CM Yediyurappa, Shivakumar visit SM Krishna whose son-in-law goes missing

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 30 (ANI): A slew of senior leaders including state Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and Congress leader D K Shivakumar visited the house of former state chief minister S M Krishna here early Tuesday morning, hours after Krishna's son-in-law went missing.



Congress leader B L Shankar also paid a visit to Krishna's house.

Large numbers of well-wishers were also spotted at Krishna's house since after the reports of his son-in-law going missing became public.

VG Siddhartha, son-in-law of Krishna and the founder-owner of Cafe Coffee Day, has gone missing near Netravati River in Mangaluru. A search operation is underway.

Krishna after resigning from the Congress in 2017 had joined the BJP the same year. He was the External Affairs Minister of India between 2009 and 2012 in a government led by the then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. (ANI)

