Bengaluru: Congress workers hold protest against Central government at Maurya circle

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Jan 4 (ANI): Congress workers on Saturday held a protest against the Central government at the Maurya circle here.

The protestors slammed the Centre for not being able to control the price of essential items across the country.

While some of the protestors carrying placards raised slogans against the Prime Minister Modi-led BJP government at the centre, few demonstrators were seen wearing face masks featuring PM Narendra Modi and other BJP leaders along with a garland of onions.



The onion prices have been on the rise in many states of the country, and this has even sparked protests by the people. (ANI)

