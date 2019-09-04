Bengaluru: Congress workers protest against DK Shivakumar's arrest

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Sept 4 (ANI): Congress workers here organised a protest against the arrest of party leader DK Shivakumar by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The protest was held near the Mahatma Gandhi statue on Tuesday night.

Karnataka Congress has also called for a statewide protest today against the arrest of their leader.



The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Shivakumar on Tuesday evening in connection with an alleged money laundering case.

On August 29, the Karnataka High Court had dismissed his petition challenging the summons issued by the ED in December 2018. Later that night, he was summoned by the ED under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and was asked to appear before it on August 30, following which he was interrogated for four days.

The 57-year-old leader had earlier asserted that he had not done anything wrong and will fully cooperate with the investigating agency.

Earlier yesterday, the Congress party had accused the government of "fabricating its political opponents in false cases to divert people's attention from its massive failures" and said it had resorted to "high-handed tactics" in arresting their party leader. (ANI)

