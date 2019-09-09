Bengaluru: Five children take charge as city's top cop for a day!

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Sept 9 (ANI): Proudly adorning the Khaki uniform, five terminally-ill children assumed command as Bengaluru top cop for a day as part of a special initiative by city police and 'Make a Wish' foundation.

The five children namely- Ruthan Kumar, Mohammad Sahib, Sayed Imad, Shravani and Arfath Pasha were also given the customary guard of honour from police team as well as the Dog squad before assuming the charge of city's Commissioner of Police.The children were seen gleefully interacting with the police dogs and looked visibly elated when they were handed police gun and handcuffs.The children were very excited about their new roles and were seen enjoying the opportunity.Upon being asked what you would do after becoming a police officer, one of the kids, Arfath responded by saying, "I will put bad people in jail!"Sharing more details of the initiative, Bengaluru city Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao said, "We were approached by Make a Wish foundation a couple of days ago and got to know that the children wanted to visit a police station. We even gave them real guns and handcuffs, they were really excited".Gangadhar from 'Make-a-Wish' foundation said that the organisation had approached the police commissioner after they got to know that the children wanted to visit a police station."We work with small children who are battling life-threatening diseases. The children's deepest wish was to become police officers. We are very happy that the police helped us today to fulfil the wishes of the little children," he said. (ANI)