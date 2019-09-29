Bengaluru: Governor Vajubhai Vala flags off Vintage car rally

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Sept 29 (ANI): The famous vintage car rally was flagged off by Governor Vajubhai Vala on Sunday from Raj Bhavan.

The cars will be heading to Mysuru for participating in the 'Royal Classic Dasara Drive'.

"It's amazing to be here and we are very happy. Twelve of us have come from Sri Lanka and it is great to be part of this event. It is a great experience and we enjoy the drive from Bengaluru to Mysore", one of the participant Ramani S said.



Dr Ravi Prakash President of Federation of Historic Vehicles of India (FHVI) said: "It is a great feeling to host this event and to have different people from all parts of the country take part in it. We have 125 participants with 50 vehicles taking part in it."

Mysuru Dasara (Dussehra) is the official state festival of Karnataka and it is celebrated for 10 days. During the festival, the city is beautified. The famous Mysuru Palace is lit up with 100,000 light bulbs, making for a stunning sight.

As per the schedule, this year the famous 'Mysuru Dasara' festival is taking place between September 29 to October 8. (ANI)

