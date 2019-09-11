Bengaluru: Man colludes with ex-employee to commit fraud, held

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Sept 11 (ANI): Bengaluru City Police on Tuesday arrested two men for allegedly transferring approximately Rs 38 crore of a private firm to another account.

The police said that the Goldman Sachs Services registered a complaint in Marathahalli Police Station under Section 408, 409, 419, 420 of the Indian Penal Code.

"The complaint disclosed the fact that Mr Ashwani Jhunjhunwala, an employee of the company with the help of another ex-employee, Mr VedanthRungta, had with an intent to make wrongful gains, misused his position in the Company and fraudulently misappropriated funds amounting to 5.4 million US dollars (approx Rs 38 crores) by transferring the said amount to a private account industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ASIA) Limited," the police release said.



The arrested identified as Ashwani Jhunjhunwala was working as Vice President -Settlements and Vedanth Rungta was an ex-employee of Goldman Sachs Services Pvt.

"In the meanwhile, an alert request was raised to the concerned bank where the money was fraudulently transferred, to stop and prevent the transfer of money. Today the said Bank has stopped the transfer and transferred back the entire amount to the Company," read the police release. (ANI)

