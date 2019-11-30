Bengaluru: Miscreants stab cop for stopping them from drinking, smoking in public

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Nov 30 (ANI): A police constable was stabbed by some unknown miscreants when he tried to stop them from having liquor and smoking in an area which falls under the jurisdiction of the RT Nagar police station, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) (North) Shashi Kumar on Friday.

"The police department had received lots of complaints about a group of boys who used to come to an almost empty area located near the residential area and used to drink and smoke in the under-construction buildings there. The group also used to mistreat and trouble the passerby's in the area," Kumar told ANI here."The Inspector, RT Nagar had instructed his constables to be in the area. Upon seeing the police the group tried to run away but 2 of them were caught. The duo stabbed one of our constables, Nagaraju, while they were being brought to the police station in an auto," he said.Upon being questioned about the condition of the injured constable, Nagaraju, the DCP said that he was still in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the MS Ramaiah Memorial Hospital but was recovering.Police are seeking to nab the six-member group, to whom the assailants belonged.Further investigation is underway. (ANI)