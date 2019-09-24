Bengaluru: NIA recovers IEDs making materials from disclosure of JMB terrorist

New Delhi [India], Sept 24 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has recovered several incriminating materials used for the preparation of IEDs and grenades, during a raid conducted on the disclosure of Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh, terrorist Jahidul Islam alias Kausar in connection with JMB Bengaluru module case.

The raid by the agency was conducted in the Electronic City in Bengaluru. Kausar is already in NIA custody since September 19.

Kausar has disclosed that after Burdhwan blast in 2014, he and his JMB associates took shelter at various hideouts in South India to escape from clutches of law and to further the activities of JMB in India, NIA said.The NIA has also seized remnants of explosive materials such as eight batteries of 1.5 volt each, a hollow cylindrical carton used for launching the rocket shell and pieces of electrical wire."Accused Islam also pointed out the places in Krishnagiri hill in Tamil Nadu where he along with his JMB associates namely Habibur, Arif, Fahim alias Fahad had test-fired three rocket shells prepared by them using a crude device during June-October 2017 and the place where they had concealed the remnants of the third test-fired rocket shell," the agency said.A case was registered in July this year when five Improvised hand grenades, three fabricated grenades caps, three IED circuits, one-timer device, two rocket bends, one body of jacket, one 9 mm pistol with live rounds, one air gun, suspected explosive powders and other incriminating materials were seized from a house in Bengaluru's Chikkabanavara village."The hourse was rented by members of Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB), at the instance of Habibur Rahman, a JMB operative," the agency said.The NIA took over this case and re-registered the case under Section 34, 1212, 121 A read with 120B of the Indian Penal Code. (ANI)