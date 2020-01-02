Bengaluru: PM Modi meets Yediyurappa, K'taka Guv at Raj Bhavan

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Jan 2 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Thursday met Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and Governor Vajubhai Vala at Raj Bhavan.



Modi is on a two-day visit to the state which will conclude on Friday.

Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister launched five Young Scientists Laboratories of Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

He also offered prayers at Sree Siddaganga Mutt in Tumakuru where he addressed a gathering after distributing Krishi Karman Awards to states.

The Prime Minister also released the third installment of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi of Rs 2,000 for the period December 2019 to March 2020. (ANI)