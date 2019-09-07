Bengaluru: PM Modi to address nation from ISRO Control Centre today

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Sept 7 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation from ISRO Control Centre here on Saturday morning.

The address comes after ISRO lost communication with 'Vikram' lander of Chandrayaan 2 moments before it was preparing to make a soft-landing on the south pole region of the Moon.ISRO chairman K Sivan announced that communication with the lander was lost at 2.1 km from the lunar surface."Vikram lander's descend was normal and as planned till 2.1 km. Subsequently, communication with Vikram lander was lost. Data is being analysed," he said.In its last tweet at 1:49 am, ISRO was giving updates about the missions announced in the run-up to the soft landing of the Vikram lander.Modi, who was in the ISRO headquarters to witness the historic moment, asked the scientists to not lose hope and be courageous."Don't lose hope. Be courageous. There are ups and downs in life. What you all have done is not a small thing. You have done a great service to the country, science and mankind. I am with you. I wish you all the best," the Prime Minister told the scientists. (ANI)