Bengaluru: Police seize 35 kgs of marijuana, two arrested

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Sept 28 (ANI): The Central Crime Branch arrested two drug peddlers and seized 35 kilograms of marijuana, according to Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sandeep Patil on Saturday.

"Central Crime Branch (CCB) conducted two raids yesterday in which 35 kilograms of marijuana was seized and two drug peddlers, named Khaleel and Shabeer, were arrested," Patil told reporters here.



The police official added that a raid had also been conducted on a club in the city from which Rs 2 lakh was seized and 22 people were detained by the CCB team.

"One club in Magadi road was also raided as a part of the operations and Rs 2 lakhs were seized along with 22 people being detained in it," Patil said. (ANI)