Bengaluru: State govt organises sports meet for senior citizens

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Sept 19 (ANI): A sports meet was organised by the Karnataka Government on Wednesday here for senior citizens in the lead up to the World Elders' day which falls on October 1 every year.



The venue of the sports meet was the Kanteerava Stadium which is situated in the heart of Bengaluru. Almost 250 senior citizens participated in the sports meet. The participants showed extreme energy throughout the event.

72-year-old Lalithamma stood first in the 200-metre walk in the 71 to 80 years category. 81-year-old Sarojamma won the 100-metre walking race.

Senior citizens from old age homes also expressed their happiness in taking part in the meet. (ANI)

