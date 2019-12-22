Bengaluru: Youth returning from pro CAA rally thrashed, hospitalised

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Dec 22 (ANI): A youth was allegedly assaulted by unknown bike-borne goons at Bamboo Bazaar in the city when he was returning from a demonstration in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) on Sunday.

B Ramesh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), West, said: "The victim's name is Varun. He has been admitted to a hospital. The attackers have not yet been identified."

Tejasvi Surya, the Member of Parliament from Bengaluru South, visited the youth at the Victoria Hospital and met his family earlier today."Varun was severely beaten up by some youths on their bikes as he was returning from the pro-CAA rally at Town Hall. I rushed to the hospital soon after I received the information," said Surya."I asked the hospital staff including the Chief Medical Superintendent (CMS) to deliver utmost care for his early recovery. I even called up the DCP concerned to ensure he's protected further and an investigation is taken up immediately. I urge the police to conduct an impartial investigation into the attack and bring the perpetrators to justice swiftly," he added.The vehicle of Varun, who is a small businessman, was allegedly hit from behind by two motorcycles at around 12.15 pm. Varun was then severely thrashed and attacked by unknown persons.He was taken to a hospital by the police patrol personnel of the Hoysala squad by 12.20 pm. Varun has suffered multiple injuries and a skull fracture. However, he is in a stable condition now and is recuperating.Varun's uncle Badrinath told ANI that the relatives do not have much idea about the incident but he was attacked by unidentified persons, who were wearing helmets, while Varun was returning from the rally. (ANI)