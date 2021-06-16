Bengaluru: African drug-peddler arrested; cocaine seized

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 16 (ANI): The Central Crime Branch (CCB) of Bengaluru arrested an African drug peddler on Wednesday, Joint Commissioner of Police Sandeep Patil informed.



The police have seized cocaine from the foreign national, who came to India on a student Visa.

"These can pass off as simple looking chalk powder..but is synthetic drug Cocaine. One African drug peddler arrested by CCB.. Cocaine seized.. came to India on a student Visa & indulged in drug trafficking.. case booked under NDPS and Foreigners Act..", Patil tweeted.

A case under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) and Foreigners Act has been registered.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

