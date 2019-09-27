Bengaluru Airport installs statue of elephant ahead of Dasara festival

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Sept 27 (ANI): In a joint initiative, Bangalore International Airport Limited and Department of Tourism, Government of Karnataka have installed a big statue of an elephant in front of Bengaluru airport ahead of Dasara festival.

The statue is placed to experience the ecstatic feeling of Mysore Dasara 'habba' procession.



It is believed that coming face to face with the lead elephant, bearing the impressive and ornate 'ambari', the sprightly mahout, the golden howdah and the resplendent deity of Goddess Chamundeshwari, is like getting a ringside view of the Mysore Dasara 'habba' procession.

As per the schedule, this year the famous 'Mysuru Dasara' festival will be taking place from September 29 to October 8.

Earlier on August 22, an elephant-march was held in the Mysore city as part of ongoing preparations for city's most loved festival. A large number of residents took part in the pre-festive march which was organised with great religious fervour.

Mysuru Dasara (Dussehra) is the official state festival of Karnataka and it is celebrated for 10 days. During the festival, the city is beautified. The famous Mysuru Palace is lit up with 100,000 light bulbs, making for a stunning sight. (ANI)

