Bengaluru civic body issues notice to four diagnostic labs

According to the notice, all four laboratories -- R.V. Metropolis Laboratory, BGS Global Hospital, Aarthi Scans and Labs and Medall Laboratory -- have been directed to give an explanation within 48 hours.

Bengaluru, April 26 (IANS) The Bengaluru civic body issued show cause notices to four private diagnostic centres on Monday for failing to upload the test results of Covid patients to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) website within 24 hours.

In its notice, the civic body said that it was considering recommending revocation of the Covid-19 testing approval.

It also cautioned them with immediate suspension of the Karnataka private medical establishment registration under Section 4 of the Karnataka Epidemic Diseases Ordinance 2020, Section 11 (Obligations of Private Medical Establishments); Section 11 A (Patient's Charter and Private Medical Establishment's Charter) of Karnataka Private Medical Establishment Act 2017, read with rules and section 24(f) and 24(i) (Protection of action taken in good faith) of the Disaster Management Act 2005.

"Explanations, if any, shall be brought forward and report the same to the Chief Health Officer (PH) within 48 hours of receipt of this notice," reads the notice.

The Bengaluru civic body found out that discrepancies from these laboratories which failed to provide real reporting of the test results of the Covid-19 patients along with their contact details to the ICMR database.

As per protocol, the information of the patients should be provided to the ICMR within 24 hours of testing a patient.

In its notice, it attached test results of the patients which were not uploaded in the ICMR database.

