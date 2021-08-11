Bengaluru civic body starts gifting books instead of bouquets

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 11 (ANI): After the Karnataka government issued a notice asking to stop the practice of giving bouquets, garlands, shawls, or gifts at civic events and instead to gift Kannada books, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Wednesday ordered stopping the custom with immediate effect.



According to a circular issued by BBMP, all the events at BBMP will stop the custom of giving bouquets, garlands, shawls, or gifts.

In lieu of gifts, books in the administrative language Kannada can be presented.

The Chief Commissioner has issued a circular confirming this and has stated that strict measures will be taken again those disobeying this. (ANI)

