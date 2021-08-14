Bengaluru cops interact with African student community

Bengaluru, Aug 14 (IANS) The Karnataka Police recently organised an interaction programme with students of African nations in Bengaluru for studies and other purposes in an attempt to reach out to them and know their grievances after the violent confrontation on August 3, officials said on Friday.

"The meeting was held couple of days ago and it was fruitful. The African youths expressed happiness with the functioning of Karnataka Police and some of them even condemned the recent behaviour of their fraternity after the death of a Congolese national near J.C.Nagar police station," DCP East Dr K. Sharanappa told IANS.

More than 60 people from various countries attended the interaction programme and shared their grievances, he said.

"Many students were found to be facing genuine problems and we have assured them that they will all be solved. There are bona fide students. Some are stuck due to Covid restrictions, non-availability of flight services, and other genuine reasons," he said.

A stern message was also given not to take law into their hands. It was also assured that law-abiding students will be protected. It was the third meeting with African students, said the DCP.

Some Congolese nationals and students resorted to violence while protesting against the death of a young Congolese national in police custody after his arrest on charges of possessing and selling drugs. The police carried out a baton charge to disperse the mob and the incident became a national headline. The matter is under investigation.

--IANS

