Bengaluru: Covid-19 patients in BBMP limits to be hand stamped

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 16 (ANI): In the wake of rising coronavirus cases in Bengaluru, the patients infected with Covid-19 infection, living under Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) limits, will now be marked with stamps on their hands with indelible ink.



BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta on Friday instructed the officials to take measures in regard with immediate effect.

Speaking at a meeting about Covid management at the zonal level, Gupta said that actions must be taken at every zone to stop the virus from spreading.

He instructed the officials to provide the ink required for stamping the Covid patients to all the zones.

"The bed capacity at private hospitals must be increased as per the government order. Contact tracing must be done actively at the booth level. The containment zone in every zone must be uniform. Ambulance services must be arranged and testing and vaccination must be increased," he instructed the officials.

Gupta also directed that the staff to visit the patients in home isolation and keep track of them.

"The Covid care centres that are identified in the city must be started. The bed allotment at BBMP limits has been decentralised and measures have been taken to make sure there is no lack of beds anywhere. Necessary action has been taken to make sure test results at laboratories are obtained quickly. Covid tests for primary and secondary contacts are being done by booth level officers," he added.

The BBMP chief also informed that disinfectant will be sprayed in all zones in collaboration with the water board, and directed the officials to spray the disinfectant with jetting machines in all zones.

Karnataka reported 14,859 new COVID-19 cases, 4,031 discharges and 78 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the state health bulletin on Friday evening. With this, the total Covid tally of the state reached 11,24,509, including 1,07,315 active cases. (ANI)

