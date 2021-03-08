Bengaluru gets Rs 7,795 cr to give impetus to civic projects

The projects include developing new parks, fast-tracking the implementation of the suburban rail project, doubling between Yeshwantpur-Channasandra and Baiyappanahalli-Hosur divisions, construction of foot-over bridges and improvement of schools run by the Bengaluru civic body.

Bengaluru, March 8 (IANS) In a bid to give impetus to Bengaluru, Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Monday allocated Rs 7,795 crore to the tech hub as part of the 2021-22 Budget proposals for the comprehensive development of the city.

Presenting his eighth Budget here on Monday, Yediyurappa said that a grant of Rs 850 crore has been allocated for the suburban rail project.

"This year we will also implement the 'One Nation, One Card' system and the automatic ticketing system for the users of Bengaluru Metro and Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation," he said.

"In a bid to reduce traffic snarls, the suburban rail project has been taken up in the city. The land acquisition for the project is estimated at Rs 15,767 crore and this project is likely to be completed in the next six years," he said in his speech.

According to the Chief Minister, rail doubling work between Yeshwantpur-Channasandra and Baiyappanahalli-Hosur divisions, estimated at Rs 813 crore, is likely to be completed by the end of 2023.

The project is aimed at providing additional rail services and is taken up by the Karnataka Railway Infrastructure Development Company Ltd in collaboration with the Railway Ministry on a 50:50 cost-sharing basis.

He added that the 41 km Namma Metro line will be operationalised in stages between June 2021 and December 2022.

"Already, Rs 30,000 crore has been utilised for Phase 1 and Phase 2 of the Metro project. Karnataka is expecting the approval from the Union government for the implementation of 58 km Outer Ring Road-Airport Metro network under Phases 2A and 2B, estimated at Rs 14,788 crore.

Yediyurappa said that the state government has already released more than Rs 1,600 crore for land acquisition, utility shifting and design.

He further added that the 'One Nation, One Card' system will be operationalised for the convenience of the public in all the 51 Metro stations by August 2021.

"The 'One Nation, One Card' system can be used in both Namma Metro and Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC). An automatic fare collection system is also being taken up in a bid to modernise the ticketing facility in BMTC," he explained.

The Chief Minister added that the state government would strive to complete the 65 km Peripheral Ring Road (PRR) project. Though this project has often found mention in the Budget speeches since 2006, it has been stuck due to financial crunch and legal issues.

Yediyurappa said that the state government would soon float a tender incorporating the "Swiss challenge method" under public-private partnership where the land acquisition cost will be met by the private partner.

He also said that the state government would take up a project for filling 234 tanks in Bengaluru City, Bengaluru Rural, Tumakuru and Chikkaballapur districts with 308 MLD water from the Vrushabhavathi Valley in Bengaluru city at an estimated cost of Rs 500 crore.

Apart from this, the state will also rejuvenate and upgrade 248 MLD capacity STPs of Koramangala Valley at an expenditure of Rs 450 crore in collaboration with the Bengaluru civic body through the Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board.

As part of the Green Bengaluru project, Karnataka would develop tree parks in the NGEF situated in Byappanahalli and at three other places.

He added that Karnataka will establish a separate company to manage renovation and reconstruction of the schools managed by the Bengaluru civic body at an expenditure of Rs 33 crore.

--IANS

nbh/arm