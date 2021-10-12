  1. Sify.com
Bengaluru: Man killed due to short circuit in house

Last Updated: Tue, Oct 12th, 2021, 08:30:02hrs
Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 12 (ANI): A man was killed due to a short circuit in a house that was flooded after incessant rains in Bengaluru's Konappana Agrahara, said the police.

As per information shared by Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), West Division, Bengaluru City Dr Sanjeev M Patil, there were two people in the house and the second person managed to escape unhurt.
A heavy downpour was witnessed in the city on Monday causing waterlogging at some places including the road outside Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru. (ANI)

